Gasoline Price Falls, Diesel Holds Steady in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

For most motorists, you will be paying less at the pump today.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas fell 4 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.46 to $1.48.3 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it ranges between $1.46.8 to $1.49.1.

Diesel is unchanged this week. The price for a litre of diesel remains at between $1.52.3 and $1.54.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s between $1.53.1 and $1.55.4.