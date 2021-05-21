Gasoline Price Holds Steady, Diesel down Less than a Cent

For the second week in a row, there’s no change in the price of gasoline. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is holding steady with the minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded remaining at $1.29.7 in the eastern mainland and $1.30.5 on Cape Breton. The last price adjustment for gasoline was on May 7th, when it rose 3.3 cents a litre.

Diesel is down, but not by much, 0.7 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is $1.18 in the eastern mainland and $1.18.8 on Cape Breton.