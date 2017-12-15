Gasoline Price holds steady, Diesel rises

Most motorists won’t see a change the next time they fuel up. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. The UARB has decided to stand pat with the price of gasoline. That means the minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded gasoline remains at $1.11.9 in the eastern mainland and $1.12.7 on Cape Breton.

However, diesel is up 1.8 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.18.3 in the eastern mainland and $1.19.1 on Cape Breton.