Gasoline price jumps again

4.6 cents a litre. The price at the pump is up again this week. Gasoline rose 3.4 cents a litre overnight in the weekly setting by the Utility and Review Board. Last week, it was up by4.6 cents a litre.

The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded gasoline is now $1.20.6 in the eastern mainland, while in Cape Breton , it’s $1.21.4

Diesel is also up, by 1.3 cents a litre in the eastern mainland, and 1.4 in Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is $1.15.3 in the eastern mainland and $1.16.2 in Cape Breton