Gasoline Price Rise, Diesel Falls in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

Gasoline and diesel prices are headed in opposite directions.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set weekly prices for the two fuels overnight.

Gas is up by 4.1 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.88.2 to $1.90.5 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.89 to $1.91.3.

Diesel is down by 3 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury is between $2.44.8 to $2.47.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $2.45.6 to $2.47.9