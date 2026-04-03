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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Gasoline Price Rise, Diesel Falls in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

Apr 3, 2026 | Regional News

Gasoline and diesel prices are headed in opposite directions. 

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set weekly prices for the two fuels overnight.

Gas is up by 4.1 cents a litre.   The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.88.2 to $1.90.5 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury.  For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.89 to $1.91.3.

Diesel is down by 3 cents a litre.  The price for a litre of diesel in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury is between $2.44.8 to $2.47.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury.  For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $2.45.6 to $2.47.9


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year