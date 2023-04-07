Gasoline Price Rises, Diesel Falls in latest UARB Setting

Gasoline and diesel prices are trending in opposite directions.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight.

Gasoline is up by 3.7 cents a litre. This is the second increase in gas this week, after jumping by 7.3 cents a litre on Tuesday after the UARB invoked the Interrupter Clause. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.66.6 in the eastern mainland and $1.67.4 on Cape Breton.

While gasoline is up, diesel is down, falling by five cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.59.3 in the eastern mainland and $1.60.1 on Cape Breton.