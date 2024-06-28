Gasoline price rises, Diesel Falls in Weekly UARB Setting

Gasoline and diesel prices are headed in opposite directions.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices for the two fuels overnight.

Gas is up 2.9 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 2.8 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.76.1 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.76.9.

Diesel is down, falling 1.4 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.78.4 in the eastern mainland, and $1.79.2 on Cape Breton.