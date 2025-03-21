Gasoline Price Rises, Diesel Falls in Weekly UARB Setting

Gasoline and diesel prices are headed in opposite directions.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly fuel prices overnight.

Gas jumped by 4.8 cents a litre. A litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.61.2 and $1.63.5 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s from $1.62 to $1.64.3.

Diesel is down by 1.1 cent a litre in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury and one cent for the remainder of Cape Breton. A litre of diesel will cost you between $1.79.1 and $1.81.4 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton it ranges from $1.80 to $1.82.3.