Gasoline Price Stands Pat, Diesel up in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

For most motorists, you won’t notice a change at the pump.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gasoline is unchanged this week, remaining at between $1.37 to $1.39.3 for regular self serve unleaded in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s between $1.37.8 and $1.40.

Diesel is up by 1.3 cents a litre. The price of diesel ranges from $1.57.2 to $1.59.5 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s between $1.58 and $1.60.3.