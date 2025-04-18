Gasoline price Unchanged, Diesel falls by Just over Two Cents a Litre in Weekly Setting by Nova Scotia Energy Board

For most motorists, you won’t see a change in what you pay at the pump.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gasoline is unchanged, leaving the price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded at between $1.36.3 and $1.38.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton the price ranges from $137.1 to $1.39.4.

Diesel has fallen by 2.1 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel is now $1.40.1 to $1.42.3 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $1.40.9 to $1.43.1