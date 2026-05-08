Gasoline Price Unchanged, Diesel falls by more than Two Cents a Litre in Weekly Setting by Nova Scotia Energy Board

For most motorists, you won’t see a change at the pump.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is unchanged this week. That leaves a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranging from $1.92.9 to $1.95.2 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, and $1.93.7 to $1.96 for the rest of Cape Breton.

Diesel has fallen by 2.6 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel is from $2.14.1 to $2.16.4 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $2.14.9 to $2.17.2