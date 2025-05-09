Gasoline Price Unchanged, Diesel Falls Six Cents a Litre in Nova Scotia Energy Board Setting

If you drive a diesel powered vehicle you will paying less at the pump today.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gasoline is unchanged this week, but diesel fell by six cents a litre.

The price of diesel ranges from $1.34.3 to $1.36.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.35.1 to $1.37.4.

Gasoline stands pat at $1.40.5 to $1.42.8 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, while for the remainder of Cape Breton it’s $1.41.3 to $1.43.6