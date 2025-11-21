Listen Live

Gasoline Price Unchanged, Diesel jumps by 4.7 Cents a Litre

Nov 21, 2025 | Regional News

For most motorists, you won’t see any change at the pump the next time you fill up.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is unchanged, leaving the price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded at between $1.46.3 and $1.48.5 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.47.1 to $1.49.3.

Diesel is up, rising this week by 4.7 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel ranges from $1.80.8 to $1.83.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, and $1.81.6 and $1.83.9 on Cape Breton.


