Gasoline Price Unchanged, Diesel rises by 4.3 cents a Litre in Weekly setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

For most motorists, there’s no change at the pumps today.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is unchanged with a litre of regular self-serve unleaded remains at $1.41.9 to $1.44.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.42.7 to $1.44.9.

Diesel is up today, rising by 4.3 cents a litre. It will now cost you from $1.56.6 to $1.58.9 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkebury; and between $1.57.4 and $1.59.7 for the remainder of Cape Breton.