Gasoline price up Slightly, Diesel Falls in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

Gasoline and diesel prices are headed in opposite directions.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is up by 1.3 cents a litre. The prIce for a litre of regular self serve unleaded on the mainland and Port Hawkesbury ranges from $1.76.9 and $1.79.2. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.77.7 to $1.80.

Meantime, diesel has fallen by 4.6 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel is from $2.36.9 to $2.39.2 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton it’s $2.37.7 to $2.40.