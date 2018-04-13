Gasoline prices stand pat, Diesel drops less than a cent

Most motorists won’t notice any change when they fill up at their favourite gas station today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline prices remain unchanged from last week. Minimum prices for regular self serve unleaded are holding steady at $1.24.5 in the eastern mainland and $1.25.4 on Cape Breton.

The price of diesel is down, but not by much, by seven-tenths of a cent a litre. Mininum prices range from $1.16.7 in the eastern mainland to $1.17.5 on Cape Breton