Gasoline Rises 4.4 cents, Diesel up 5.1 Cents

The price at the pump is once again on the rise. After falling 13.3 cents in two price adjustments last week, gasoline rose 4.4 cents a litre in the weekly setting of petroleum prices by the Utility and Review Board overnight. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded gasoline is $1.31.3 in the eastern mainland and $1.32.1 on Cape Breton.

Diesel is also up this week, rising 5.1 cents a litre. Like gasoline, this follows a major drop of 12.3 cents a litre in two price settings last week. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.31.9 in the eastern mainland and $1.32.7 on Cape Breton.