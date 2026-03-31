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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Gasoline rises 7 Cents a Litre, Diesel Jumps more than a Dime as Nova Scotia Energy Board Invokes Interrupter Clause Overnight

Mar 31, 2026 | Regional News

A big jump in gasoline and diesel prices.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause overnight to raise the price of both fuels overnight.

Gasoline is up by 7.2 cents a litre. The price for litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.84.1 to $1.86.3 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.84.9 to $1.87.1.

Diesel has risen by 10.9 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel is $2.47.8 to $2.50.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $2.48.6 to $2.50.9.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year