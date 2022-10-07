Gasoline rises almost 8 cents a litre, Diesel Jumps by 15 Cents

A big jump in both gasoline and diesel prices.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight.

Gasoline is up by 7.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.66.3 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.67.1.

For the second time in three days, diesel took another big leap, this time rising by 15 cents a litre. On Wednesday, the UARB invoked the Interrupter Clause to raise diesel by 11.8 cents a litre. The minimum price for diesel is now $2.14 in the eastern mainland and $2.14.8 on Cape Breton.