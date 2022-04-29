Gasoline Rises by 5.7 Cents a Litre; Diesel jumps by 9 Cents

Gasoline and diesel prices are up. The Utility and Review Board set it’s weekly petroleum prices overnight.

Gasoline jumped 5.7 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.80.9 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.81.7.

For the third day in a row, diesel is up, this time by 9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.37.5 in the eastern mainland and $2.38.3 on Cape Breton.

This week, diesel has risen by 34.6 cents a litre. The UARB invoked the Interrupter Clause on Wednesday and Thursday to raise prices; 6.1 cents on Wednesday and 19.5 on Thursday