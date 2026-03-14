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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Gasoline Rises by More than 6 cents a Litre, Diesel Jumps by almost 9 cents as Nova Scotia Energy Board Invokes Interrupter Clause

Mar 14, 2026 | Regional News

There’s been another jump in gasoline and diesel prices.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause overnight to raise prices for both fuels.

Gas is up by 6.7 cents a litre.  The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges $1.69.8 to $1.72.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury.  For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.70.6 to $1.72.9.

Diesel has risen by 8.9 cents a litre.  The price of diesel is from $2.21.1 to $2.23.4 in the eastern mainland to Port Hawkesbury.  For the remainder of Cape Breton is $2.21.9 to $2.24.2.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year