Gasoline Rises, Diesel Falls in Weekly Price Setting by Utility and Review Board

Gasoline and diesel prices are headed in opposite directions.
The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight.
Gasoline is up 2.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.67.7 in the eastern mainland and $1.68.5 on Cape Breton.
Diesel is down this week. It fell 3.4 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 3.5 cents on Cape Breton.
The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.08.5 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $2.09.3.