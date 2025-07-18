Gasoline Rises, Diesel Falls in Latest Price Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

Gasoline and diesel prices are headed in opposite directions.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set weekly prices for the two fuels overnight.

Gas is up slightly, 0.6 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.45.3 to $1.47.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $1.46.1 to $1.48.4.

Diesel is down, falling by 2.3 cents a litre. A litre of diesel will cost you between $1.56.9 and $1.59.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, and $1.57.7 to $1.59.9 for the rest of Cape Breton.