Gasoline Rises, Diesel Falls in Latest Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

Aug 1, 2025 | Regional News

Gasoline and diesel prices are headed in opposite directions.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set weekly prices for the two petroleum products overnight.

Gas has risen by 2.8 cents a litre. A litre of regular self serve unleaded ranges from $1.46.8 to $1.49.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.47.6 to $1.49.9.

Diesel has fallen by 2.7 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel will now cost you between $1.54.2 to $1.56.5 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $1.55 to $1.57.3


