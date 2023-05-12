Gasoline Rises, Diesel Falls in latest UARB Setting

Gasoline and diesel prices are headed in opposite directions.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight.

Gasoline is continuing its downward trend, falling by 2.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for the litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.48.9 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.49.7.

After weeks of declines, diesel is up this week, rising 2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.37.1 in the eastern mainland and $1.37.9 on Cape Breton.