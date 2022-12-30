Gasoline Rises, Diesel Falls in latest UARB Setting

Gasoline and diesel prices are headed in opposite directions this week.
The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight.
Gasoline jumped by 6.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.48.9 in the eastern mainland, and $1.49.7 on Cape Breton.
While gasoline is rising, diesel is down this week.
Diesel fell by 5.4 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.93.5 in the eastern mainland and $1.94.3 on Cape Breton.