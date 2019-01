The price of gasoline is up today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline rose 1.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now 99.1 cents in the eastern mainland and 99.9 cents on Cape Breton.

Diesel prices are unchanged this week. The minimum price for diesel remains at $1.11.6 on the eastern mainland and $1.12.4 on Cape Breton