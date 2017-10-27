Gasoline rises more than Four Cents a Litre
Posted at 10:23 am on October 27, 2017 | Filed Under: News
The price at the pump is up today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline jumped 4.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self service unleaded gasoline is $1.12.6 in the eastern mainland and $1.13.4 on Cape Breton.
Diesel is also up today, rising 1.4 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.08.9 on the eastern mainland and $1.09.7 on Cape Breton.