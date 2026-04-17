Gasoline stands pat, Diesel Down a Penny a Litre in Weekly Price Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

There’s not much change at the pump.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.



Gas is unchanged, leaving a litre of regular self-serve unleaded at $1.79.8 to $1.82.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury; and $1.80.6 to $1.82.9 for the remainder of Cape Breton.

Diesel is down by one cent a litre. The price for a litre of diesel ranges from $2.12.4 to $2.14.7 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $2.13.2 to $2.15.5.

There will be another price change announcement by the Energy Board on Monday as the federal government temporarily removes the fuel excise tax until Labour Day.