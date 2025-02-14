Gasoline Stands Pat, Diesel up less than One Cent a Litre in Weekly UARB Setting

There’s little change at the pump today.

The Utility and Review Board set is weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is unchanged. The price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded ranges from $1.65 to $1.67.3 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton the price is from $1.65.8 to $1.68.1.

Diesel is up slightly, by 0.6 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel ranges from $1.93.7 to $1.96 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.94.5 to $1.96.8