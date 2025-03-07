Gasoline unchanged, Diesel Falls More than 3 Cents a litre in latest UARB Setting

There is some relief at the pumps if you drive a diesel powered vehicle, but there’s no change for other motorists.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas remains unchanged. A litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from a low of $1.58.3 to $1.60.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, the price is from $1.59.1 to $1.61.4.

Diesel has fallen by 3.6 cents a litre. The price of diesel ranges from $1.86.2 to $1.88.5 for the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, the price is from $1.87 to $1.89.3