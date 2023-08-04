Gasoline up less than One Cent, Diesel rises 3.7 Cents in Weekly UARB Setting

It will cost more at the pump today.

The Utility and Review Board set their weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gasoline is up slightly, 0.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.85.7 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.86.5.

Diesel is up 3.7 cents a litre. That’s on top of a 7.5 cent a litre jump on Tuesday, when the UARB invoked the Interrupter Clause. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.93.3 in the eastern mainland and $1.94.1 on Cape Breton.