Gasoline up more than 4 cents a litre, Diesel Rises by over 3 Cents, as World Oil Prices Spiral Higher

The price at the pump continues to soar higher.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas jumped by 4.4 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.97.3 to $1.99.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $1.98.1 to $2.00.4

Diesel has risen by 3.2 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel is from $2.17.3 to $2.19.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury and $2.18.1 to $2.20.4 for the rest of Cape Breton.