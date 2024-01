Gasoline up One Cent, Diesel Unchanged in latest UARB Weekly Price Setting

Most local motorists will be paying a little more at the pump today.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is up by one cent a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.54.8 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.55.6.

Diesel prices are unchanged this week. That leaves the minimum price for diesel at $1.87.4 in the eastern mainland, and $1.88.2 on Cape Breton.