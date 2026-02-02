Gender and Health Conference with a Focus on Women’s Health and Equitable Access to Care to Be Held At St. FX University

Plans are underway for a conference on Gender and Health at St. FX University. Each year, the St. FX Health Society organizes a conference focused on a health-related issue.

The co-vice-presidents of the conference are Kate and Olivia Harding who say this year they decided to focus on women’s health and equitable access to care.

The conference begins Friday February 27th with a session from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the Schwartz Auditorium and continues 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Saturday at the Frank McKenna Centre for Leadership.

St. FX students and faculty and members of the community are also welcome. Organizers are asking those who attend to donate sanitary products, which will given to the Naomi Society.