Listen Live

Summer Cruiser
Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

GenWell Coming to Antigonish August 29th at St. FX University’s Barrick Auditorium at the Mulroney Institute

Oct 21, 2025 | Local News

GenWell is coming to Antigonish, October 29, at 7 p.m. at the STFX Mulroney Institute of Government’s Barrick Auditorium.

Elizabeth Yeo, St. FX Vice President of Students (St. FX University photo)

GenWell’s website describes it as a human connection movement dedicated to fostering human connections within the wider realm of social health. Elizabeth Yeo, vice president of students with STFX, said the local university was built on a tradition of community, service, and social justice, adding organizers felt the GenWell message would resonate for both X students and Antigonish residents.

GenWell CEO Pete Bombaci will serve as the spotlight speaker for the evening. Yeo said there will also be a luncheon earlier in the day including community leaders to workshop different ways in which they can foster connection on campus and within the wider community. The evening event will feature the keynote and an informal fireside chat with a question and answer period


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year