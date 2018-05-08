Gerald Schwartz School of Business at St. FX To Create Three Departments To Better Serve Students

three departments. They are the Department of Accounting and Finance, the Department of Management and the Department of Marketing and Enterprise Systems. Changes are coming to St. FX University’s Gerald Schwartz School of Business. On July first, the Department of Business Administration will be replaced bythree departments. They are the Department of Accounting and Finance, the Department of Management and the Department of Marketing and Enterprise Systems.

The Dean of Business at St. FX, Tim Hynes, says the reason for the change is the number of students enrolled in the School of Business has been growing substantially over the years.

Hynes says the number of students in the School of Business has increased by over 35 per cent in the past decade. There are more than 900 students in the program, about 23 per cent of the student population.