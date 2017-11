Former Richmond MLA and Provincial cabinet minister Gerry Doucet has died at the age of 80. Doucet, a St. FX graduate was first elected in the legislature at age 26. He was the last surviving member of the cabinet of former Premier Robert Stanfield. Doucet held a number of cabinet posts, including Education, Youth, Provincial Secretary and Emergency Measures.

He also practiced law in the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s.