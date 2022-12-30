Listen Live
One Person injured in Crash at Barney’s River11:57 am | Read Full Article
A collision in Barney’s River sent a Nova Scotia man to hospital. At approximately 9 p.m., yesterday Pictou County District RCMP, the Barney’s River Fire Department and EHS responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy. 104 in Barneys River. RCMP officers learned that a Honda Civic travelling on the highway was negotiating the curve, near […]
Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says Port Hastings Roundabout,...9:41 am | Read Full Article
Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said his first full year in government was a busy one. Some of the items MacMaster spent time on include the Port Hasting Roundabout redesign, the carbon tax, general road work, helping local volunteer fire departments with increasing presumptive coverage as well as offering increased funding to offset the difficulties in […]
Sports Roundup – December 315:55 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS St. FX have advanced to the finals in the Dal Shoveller Tournament in Halifax, coming back from a 4-point deficit at halftime to defeat Concordia 78-71 in the semis. The X-Men will play McGill for the championship at 3 pm. World Junior Hockey Championship – Preliminary Round at Halifax: Germany 4 Austria 2 […]