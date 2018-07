StFX’s newest coach is looking for a strong season from his athletes.

Antigonish native and three time Olympian Eric Gillis is taking the head coaching reigns for the StFX cross country and track and field teams. Gillis, who follows 33-year-veteran Bernie Chisholm as head coach, said he looks forward to the challenge.

Gillis said this year’s team looks to be stronger than last year, noting they are still building and he is learning the recruitment process.