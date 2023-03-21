Gillis Pleased with Performance by X-Men and X-Women Runners at USports national Track and Field Championship

The head coach of the St. FX track and field team says he’s pleased with the results by X-Men

and X-Women runners at the recent USports national championship in Saskatoon.

Eric Gillis says six competitors went to nationals, three runners qualified by winning an individual AUS championship. The women’s 4 by 800 metre relay team also qualified for the national meet.

Gillis says the 4 by 800 team ran the second fastest time in school history at nationals.

Gillis says the track team collected 10 medals at the AUS championship.

Gillis says as well 25 per cent of X-Women results set top 10 times in school history this season, while 20 per cent of the X-Men times achieved top 10.