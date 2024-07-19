Girls Day Baseball Jamboree Planned for the ballfields at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School this Weekend

North Nova Highlanders are hosting their first Girls Day Baseball Jamboree on Saturday at the three ballfields at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish.

The event will feature games and Events for their new Learn to Play program, the 12-U team will host the New Waterford Dodgers and the 17-U team will host the New Waterford Dodgers and Oxford Wildcats.

Glenna Ingraham, head coach and program coordinator for the North Nova Highlanders, said the club draws players for Antigonish, Guysborough, Richmond, and Inverness.

Ingraham said the club began in 2019 with a 12-U team, and this year they have a Lean to Play program, and teams in the 12-U, 14-U, and 17-U divisions. They started with 14 players and now include 76. They also saw other teams spring up over that time, starting with five in Nova Scotia in 2019 to 35 this year.

Organizers are encouraging residents to come out and see the action.

The jamboree runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 20th.