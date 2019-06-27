“Girls Mean Business” program this summer introduces Entrepreneurship to Local Female Youth

It’s an opportunity for local girls to learn what it’s like to run their own business. This summer in Antigonish, an eight week program is being offered for girls aged 14 to 19 interested in entrepreneurship. It’s called “Girls Mean Business”

The program coordinator is Hannah Chisholm, who recently launched her own business, Eggcitables, a plant-based egg alternative that can be used in egg-based meals.

“Girls Mean Business” is a joint initiative of the St. FX Extension Department and the student society Enactus St. FX.