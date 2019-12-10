Glen Haven Manor’s Plan to Purchase a House to Accommodate International Workers approved by Stellarton Council

Stellarton has given the OK for Glen Haven Manor to continue its plans to hire more workers. Glen Haven is looking to purchase a house that it currently leases, which provides accommodations for international workers who come to work in the long-term care facility. Taking on a mortgage would be more cost effective than the lease plan, but Glen Haven must receive permission from the four towns that own and govern the facility. Stellarton councillor Simon Lawand, who sits on the Glen Haven Board of Directors, says that providing newcomers a place to live is a key part of recruiting and retaining them.

Under the agreement, Glen Haven would hold the mortgage, with no financial liability or extra cost to the towns. Lawand says what Glen Haven is doing can serve as example to other long-term care homes that are having trouble recruiting workers. The other three municipalities – New Glasgow, Trenton, and Westville – have either already approved the idea or are expected to vote on it at their next council meetings