An Antigonish resident has been named Baseball Nova Scotia’s Coach of the Year. Glenna Ingraham has been coaching with Antigonish Minor Baseball and Challenger Baseball for almost 18 years.

Ingraham says she is touched by the recognition.

Ingraham has coached at all levels of minor baseball, starting with the development programs with 4-U and 6-U.

The past three seasons, Ingraham has been coaching girls baseball.

Ingraham says she has been overwhelmed by the messages of congratulations she’s received since the announcement of her selection last night..