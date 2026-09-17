Glenora Distillery Feels the Pinch of the US Government’s Ban on Canadian Alcohol

A local distiller is feeling the impact of a ban of Canadian liquor entering the United States.

The measure is to be formally imposed September 29th.

Among those affected is Glenora Distillery, makers of Glen Breton single malt whiskey at its facility on Route 19 between Mabou and Inverness.

President Lauchie MacLean says this hurts.

MacLean points out the ban for whiskey is on bottled products . MacLean says sending whiskey to the U-S in a bulk container is permitted under the changes, but that would mean arrangements would have to be made to have someone bottle and label the product south of the border.

On whether new markets could be found to make up for the lost U-S business, MacLean says its takes time to build up a retail following.