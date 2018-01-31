Goldboro LNG Project Moving Forward

Progress continues to be made on Pieridae Energy’s proposed Liquefied Natural Gas Export facility in Goldboro.

The Director of Project Development, Mark Brown, says it’s issued a request for proposals for site preparation for the facility. Work is expected to start on that project before the end of February.

Brown says the company is about 12 months away from a final investment decision on whether to proceed with construction of the LNG plant.

Pieridae’s Goldboro LNG project is expected to cost about $7 billion US. The facility will have the capacity to export 10 million tonnes of LNG a year.