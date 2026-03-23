Goo Goo Dolls in Halifax April 10

The Goo Goo Dolls are coming to Halifax Scotiabank Center April 10. We have a pair of tickets to give away and you and a friend could be the winners

Fill out the info at the link below, on April 8th we’ll make a draw. Good Luck.

Please leave this field empty. By submitting your entry you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the 989 XFM Contest Rules. Δ

Powered by, Antigonish Rent All, Napa Auto Parts, TNB Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning Pictou County, Remax “Kim SIlver-Colley” Antigonish, Dairy Queen Church St. Antigonish, Ceilidh Honda Powerhouse New Glasgow, Winmar Property Restoration Antigonish and New Glasgow, DeCoste Interiors Antigonish, Inglis Jewellers New Glasgow, Parkland Retirement Living Antigonish, Beech Hill Auto Antigonish and Chediac Furniture and Appliances New Glasow.