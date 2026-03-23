Goo Goo Dolls in Halifax April 10

The Goo Goo Dolls are coming to Halifax Scotiabank Center April 10. We have a pair of tickets to give away and you and a friend could be the winners
Fill out the info at the link below, on April 8th we’ll make a draw. Good Luck.
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