Good Meet for Local Swimmers in Truro

The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST, sent 18 Novice swimmers to the Nova Tech North #1 meet in Truro on Saturday, November 4th. This was the first Nova Tech level meet and for some of the squad, their first swim meet ever and they made a splash. Several swimmers recorded new personal best times and enjoyed the excitement of a swim meet too. Three swimmers made Gold Standard times and will now graduate from Novice to Age Group Competition Level, they are: Chase Cooper, Zachary Elsworth, and Olivia Langley