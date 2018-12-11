Good Results for Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team at Nova Tech Meet in Sydney

The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team saw a promising squad of Nova Tech swimmerscompete it Nova Tech North #2 in Sydney on December 8th. Oliver Long swam to his Gold Medal graduating from Nova Tech to Age Group level competition. Brien Langley achieved his Silver Medal level times. “Many swimmers recorded new personal best times and showed great promise for future events” said Coach Rob Allen. PHAST’s fastest age group swimmers will be heading for Truro on the 14th for the Top 16 meet, where swimmers had to qualify per event by recording top 16 finishes this season.